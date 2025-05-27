Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,505.73 and traded as high as $1,676.00. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $1,675.00, with a volume of 3,659 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRFHF. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,505.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,434.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $42.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.92 by $10.78. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 166.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

