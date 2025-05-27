Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.
Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$85.78 million, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
