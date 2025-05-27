Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,255,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of FERG opened at $178.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $225.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.35.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 40.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ferguson from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

