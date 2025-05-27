Fintech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 25th

Get alerts:

MercadoLibre, Janover, and The Carlyle Group are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that apply technology—such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and mobile platforms—to deliver or improve financial services like payments, lending, and wealth management. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the digital transformation of banking, insurance, and capital markets. Their performance is often influenced by factors such as innovation cycles, regulatory developments, and shifts in consumer behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $98.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,507.83. The company had a trading volume of 502,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,190.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,017.16. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,550.00 and a 52-week high of $2,635.88. The stock has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Janover (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

Shares of DFDV stock traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,379. Janover has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $495.49 million, a P/E ratio of -137.00 and a beta of -7.59.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of CG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,899. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

