First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBP. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $248.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.