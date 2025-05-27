Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.38% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQM. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 371,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 100,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,509,000 after buying an additional 786,150 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLQM opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.00.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

