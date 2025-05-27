Georges Bodnar Jr. Purchases 500,000 Shares of Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Stock

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB – Get Free Report) Director Georges Bodnar Jr. bought 500,000 shares of Yorbeau Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

YRB stock opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$18.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Yorbeau Resources Inc is involved in the exploration of mineral properties in the Province of Quebec. The company’s project includes Rouyn Ellison, Beschefer, Scott Lake and many more. The operating segment of the company is Mining Exploration.

