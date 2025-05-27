Georges Bodnar Jr. Purchases 500,000 Shares of Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Stock

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB – Get Free Report) Director Georges Bodnar Jr. bought 500,000 shares of Yorbeau Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.
Yorbeau Resources Price Performance
YRB stock opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$18.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46.
About Yorbeau Resources
