Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.12% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNA opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $409.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $27.16.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 58.54% and a negative net margin of 298.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

