Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 74,659 shares during the period. bLong Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,190,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 475,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after acquiring an additional 75,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Globus Medical by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:GMED opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.