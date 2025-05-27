Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $15,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

AAAU opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

