Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 539,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,450 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 920.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,176,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $98,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 735.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,446,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,925 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,503,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,990,000 after buying an additional 1,702,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

