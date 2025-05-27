Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,008 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,725,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,340,000 after acquiring an additional 145,209 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,555,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,503,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,764 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,600,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,562,000 after acquiring an additional 788,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,610,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 787,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

