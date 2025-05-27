Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and traded as high as $58.56. Greif shares last traded at $58.38, with a volume of 8,913 shares traded.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43.

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Greif had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.