Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $2.82. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 42,494 shares trading hands.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Up 2.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0084 per share. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Sage Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter worth $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth $34,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

