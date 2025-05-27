Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. The firm had revenue of $760.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

