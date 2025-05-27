Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 794.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 49,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Financial

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $166,400.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,635.96. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $80,677.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,832.33. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,311 shares of company stock valued at $267,473. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

HFWA opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.74 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. Research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HFWA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

