Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.75. Information Services Group shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 181,120 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on III. Wall Street Zen upgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sidoti upgraded Information Services Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Information Services Group from $3.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $222.22 million, a PE ratio of -65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Information Services Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

