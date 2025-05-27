Insider Buying: SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC) Insider Buys 800,000 Shares of Stock

SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Rizzo purchased 800,000 shares of SOCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($38,961.04).
SOCO Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $9.75 million and a P/E ratio of -10.43.
About SOCO
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SOCO
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for SOCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.