Insider Selling: CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV) Director Sells 38,500 Shares of Stock

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV – Get Free Report) Director Cory Lane Belyk sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$33,110.00.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

Cory Lane Belyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Cory Lane Belyk sold 90,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$77,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Cory Lane Belyk sold 1,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$810.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Cory Lane Belyk sold 50,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00.

CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$153.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74. CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of CanAlaska Uranium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CanAlaska Uranium

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.