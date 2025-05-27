Insider Selling: CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV) Director Sells 38,500 Shares of Stock

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV – Get Free Report) Director Cory Lane Belyk sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$33,110.00.
Cory Lane Belyk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 23rd, Cory Lane Belyk sold 90,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$77,400.00.
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Cory Lane Belyk sold 1,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$810.00.
- On Tuesday, May 20th, Cory Lane Belyk sold 50,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00.
CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance
Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$153.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74. CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on CanAlaska Uranium
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CanAlaska Uranium
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.