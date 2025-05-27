Insider Selling: Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) insider Neil Smith sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.04 ($1.97), for a total transaction of A$7,600,000.00 ($4,935,064.94).

Kelsian Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Kelsian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Kelsian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About Kelsian Group

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

