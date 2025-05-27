Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming grew its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 840 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 81,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBP opened at $156.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.85. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $281.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.76.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $684.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.88%.

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

