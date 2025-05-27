Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Expect Equity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,089,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $737,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IART. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $955.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $382.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

