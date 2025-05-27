International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $23.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Argus lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

IGT stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.30 million. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 49.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 96,019 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in International Game Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 640,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

