Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 569.0% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 8,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 302,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,957,000 after purchasing an additional 111,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $182.00 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.70 and its 200-day moving average is $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

