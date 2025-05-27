Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 414,546 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,269,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,546 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $497,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.16 and a 200-day moving average of $208.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

