Jane Street Group LLC Has $632,000 Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 349,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 188,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,284,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of FLWS opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $296.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.37). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $331.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,160,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,047,423.69. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 905,098 shares of company stock worth $5,126,582. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday, March 14th. Noble Financial lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.