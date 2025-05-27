Jane Street Group LLC Has $653,000 Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,746 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPBD shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of UPBD opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 21,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $516,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,087.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fahmi Karam bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,831.04. This trade represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 34,924 shares of company stock valued at $846,711. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

