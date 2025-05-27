JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,296 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:JELD opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.86. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.25 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JELD-WEN

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,280. This trade represents a 55.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 701,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,758.72. This represents a 11.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 844,404 shares of company stock worth $4,543,192. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Profile

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.