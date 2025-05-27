JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5,658.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

BATS:BBCA opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

