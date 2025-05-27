JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 991.92 ($13.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,070 ($14.52). JPMorgan Indian shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($14.38), with a volume of 61,267 shares trading hands.
JPMorgan Indian Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 991.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 999.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £716.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.57.
About JPMorgan Indian
Key points:
Expertise – The largest Indian investment trust, managed by a highly-experienced team.
Portfolio – Invests in the long-term growth potential of India, boosted by a growing middle class and young population.
Results – Provides exposure to a market that can be difficult to access through a growth-orientated portfolio of Indian equities.
*Source: Association of Investment Companies, January 2019
Why invest in this trust
JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc was the first trust to focus purely on Indian companies.
