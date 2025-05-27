KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $856,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of KB stock opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. Equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

KB Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.