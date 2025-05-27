Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper Sells 1,339 Shares of Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 1,339 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.39, for a total transaction of C$27,302.21.

Claude J.S. Schimper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 5,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.86, for a total transaction of C$317,156.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$156,300.00.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.3%

K stock opened at C$20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.45. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of C$9.91 and a one year high of C$22.01. The stock has a market cap of C$17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

