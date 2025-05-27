KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and traded as high as $31.61. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 17,497 shares traded.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

