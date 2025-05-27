Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Jonathan Victor Hill Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Victor Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

Shares of Lavras Gold stock opened at C$2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.23. The company has a market cap of C$120.19 million, a PE ratio of -36.64 and a beta of -0.26. Lavras Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

See Also

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

