Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Jonathan Victor Hill Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Victor Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.
Lavras Gold Price Performance
Shares of Lavras Gold stock opened at C$2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.23. The company has a market cap of C$120.19 million, a PE ratio of -36.64 and a beta of -0.26. Lavras Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 11.12.
Lavras Gold Company Profile
