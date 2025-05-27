Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 890.05 ($12.08) and traded as high as GBX 947 ($12.85). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 945 ($12.82), with a volume of 183,702 shares trading hands.

Law Debenture Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 890.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 894.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Law Debenture (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The investment trust reported GBX 33.48 ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Law Debenture had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 69.85%.

Law Debenture Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

In related news, insider Pars Purewal acquired 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 870 ($11.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,984.10 ($4,048.98). 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Law Debenture Company Profile

LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.

