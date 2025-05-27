Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 142 Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $213.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.78. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $251.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.95.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.49. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 233.16%.

About Alexander’s

(Free Report)

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.