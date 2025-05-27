Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,483 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $30,032.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,053.49. This trade represents a 30.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

