Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 851 AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,837,000 after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,109,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 83,297 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,738,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.41.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.90%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

