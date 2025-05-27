Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,197 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1,052.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 4,296.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.20. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.83 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

