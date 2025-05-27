LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Stake Cut by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming reduced its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on LSB Industries from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 price target on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.53. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $526.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $143.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.79 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

