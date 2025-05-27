Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$52.88 and traded as high as C$64.42. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$64.18, with a volume of 174,316 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$45.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$66.50 to C$67.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.89.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 88,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.42, for a total transaction of C$3,675,732.13. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.74, for a total transaction of C$413,226.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,150 shares of company stock worth $5,959,984. Company insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

