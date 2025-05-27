Man Group plc Buys 6,948 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mattel were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mattel alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Mattel by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mattel by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mattel by 2,698.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAT

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.