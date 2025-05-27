Man Group plc Makes New $334,000 Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $590.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.68 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 54.19%. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Bumble from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

