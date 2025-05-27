Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $942.01 million, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

