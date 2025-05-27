Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 556.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,696 shares in the company, valued at $57,374,241.60. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $1,535,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TZOO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

