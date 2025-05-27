Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 8,700 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Five9 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,383. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,396,515.28. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIVN

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.