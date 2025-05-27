Man Group plc Sells 7,983 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 219,827 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,581,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,878,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after buying an additional 49,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

KALU opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $100.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.91. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

