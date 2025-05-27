Man Group plc Takes Position in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Insider Transactions at Serve Robotics

In other Serve Robotics news, CFO Brian Read sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,217. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 3,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $34,196.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,225,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,710,096.92. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,834 shares of company stock worth $458,699 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities set a $23.00 price target on Serve Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SERV

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SERV opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.46 million and a P/E ratio of -10.70. Serve Robotics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

About Serve Robotics

(Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.