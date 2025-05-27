Man Group plc Trims Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Tennant were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tennant alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tennant by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tennant by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tennant by 668.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. Tennant has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.26). Tennant had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.96%.

Tennant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tennant

Insider Transactions at Tennant

In other news, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $148,383.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,262.18. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.