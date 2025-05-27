Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $5.12. Materialise shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 146,177 shares trading hands.

Get Materialise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTLS

Materialise Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 898,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 196,555 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 169.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 485,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Materialise by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,744 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Materialise by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 308,108 shares in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.